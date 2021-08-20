Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $10.68 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.24%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

