Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in PACCAR by 2.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1,067.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 165,830 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in PACCAR by 3.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 26.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,476,000 after acquiring an additional 39,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.08.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $80.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $79.05 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

