Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 49,922 Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 8.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 7.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Athira Pharma by 35.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athira Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

ATHA stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

