Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN opened at $182.50 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.91 and a 52-week high of $187.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.64. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALXN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.89.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

