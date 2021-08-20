Idena Hits Market Capitalization of $5.46 Million (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Idena has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Idena has a market cap of $5.46 million and $159,302.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00057263 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00064417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.20 or 0.00144600 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.78 or 0.00150072 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00066015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,138.09 or 0.99940532 BTC.

About Idena

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 72,926,727 coins and its circulating supply is 47,582,737 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

