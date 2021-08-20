Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ideanomics, Inc. operates as a financial technology company. It provides a blockchain platform and closed trade ecosystem for digital asset securitization, tokenization and commodities trading. Ideanomics, Inc., formerly known as Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60. Ideanomics has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $5.53.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 79.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ideanomics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

