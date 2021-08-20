ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Acquired by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ICU Medical by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ICU Medical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ICU Medical by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in ICU Medical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICUI. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

ICU Medical stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.56. 855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,141. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.59. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.18 and a 12-month high of $227.07.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

