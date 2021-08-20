Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 39 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $558,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $442.41 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $286.18 and a twelve month high of $471.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.02.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

