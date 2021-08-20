Icon Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $357,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.47 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $62.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

