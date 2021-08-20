Icon Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNM. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1,336.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 110.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

UNM opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.66.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

