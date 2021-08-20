Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,145,000 after acquiring an additional 69,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,259,000 after acquiring an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,172,000 after acquiring an additional 42,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,151,000 after acquiring an additional 21,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $103.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.16 and a 52 week high of $109.17. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

