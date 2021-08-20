iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 829,100 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

ICLK stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.38 million, a P/E ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.98. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 2,080.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,670,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after buying an additional 5,410,758 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,421,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,828,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $10,771,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at $10,214,000. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

