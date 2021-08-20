Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICNAF opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24. Icanic Brands has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.65.

Icanic Brands Company Profile

Icanic Brands Company Inc operates as a cannabis branded products manufacturer in California and Nevada. It offers X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. The company markets and sells cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, and non-cannabis infused sprays, as well as infused pre-rolls.

