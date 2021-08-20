I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Short Interest Up 18.0% in July

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 688,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IMAB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. China Renaissance Securities upped their target price on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Shares of IMAB traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,750. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.07. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its position in I-Mab by 342.1% during the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,630 shares during the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,181,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in I-Mab by 1,020.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,988 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its position in I-Mab by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,791,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,656,000. 30.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

