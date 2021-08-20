HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,888 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of HyreCar worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in HyreCar in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HyreCar in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in HyreCar in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HyreCar in the 1st quarter valued at $750,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in HyreCar in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HYRE. TheStreet downgraded shares of HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

In related news, CFO Robert Scott Brogi sold 72,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $1,241,888.93. Also, Director Grace Mellis sold 32,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $563,502.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 253,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,617.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 491,251 shares of company stock valued at $8,568,830 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HYRE opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $204.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.87. HyreCar Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $24.21.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 million. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 265.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

