Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 52.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.03.

Shares of H traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,512. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.45. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 49,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $3,577,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,663,738.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,301 shares of company stock valued at $25,015,212 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

