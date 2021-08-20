Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Trading 5.3% Higher

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT)’s stock price was up 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.55 and last traded at C$8.33. Approximately 403,294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,080,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.91.

HUT has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 18.54 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 22.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.94.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

