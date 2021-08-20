Huntington National Bank Sells 110 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WHR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $219.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.27. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.06 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

