Huntington National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 109.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in CMS Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in CMS Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 456,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in CMS Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

CMS opened at $64.01 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,291 shares of company stock worth $1,530,505. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

