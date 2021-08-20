Huntington National Bank Purchases 14,362 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 386.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 130.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $5,178,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14,874.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of JCI opened at $73.03 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $73.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.75.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 393,508 shares of company stock worth $26,411,916 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.