Huntington National Bank Purchases 1,319 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 89.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $87,957,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1,498.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 244,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,476,000 after buying an additional 229,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $338.62 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $348.66.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.68.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

