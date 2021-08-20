Huntington National Bank Buys 8,821 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 291.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $206.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $208.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.18.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.58.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.