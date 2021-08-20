Huntington National Bank Acquires 23,466 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 191.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,466 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.51.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 75.17%.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

