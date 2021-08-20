Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,482 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,278 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,576 shares of company stock worth $1,399,197. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HBAN. TheStreet cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.62 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

