Humana Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Humana has raised its dividend by 32.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $413.69 on Friday. Humana has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. On average, analysts predict that Humana will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.65.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

