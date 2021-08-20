Human Investing LLC Sells 155 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Human Investing LLC cut its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 234.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $87.77. The company had a trading volume of 697,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,830. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. Vertical Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

