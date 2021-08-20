Human Investing LLC Lowers Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Human Investing LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 72.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,302 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 575,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,239,000 after purchasing an additional 51,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,462. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $108.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.32.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

