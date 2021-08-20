Human Investing LLC Has $3.19 Million Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Human Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.8% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 98,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the second quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VYMI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.17. 161,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,760. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.23. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $71.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.831 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.