Human Investing LLC Has $10.02 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Human Investing LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $10,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,331. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.14.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

