Human Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Human Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 5.1% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Human Investing LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $20,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,812,000 after buying an additional 3,488,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,202,000 after buying an additional 3,064,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,300,000 after buying an additional 2,428,658 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,962,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,961. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.22. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

