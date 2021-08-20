Hudbay Minerals Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HBM. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.28.

TSE HBM opened at C$6.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a PE ratio of -17.83. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$5.11 and a 52-week high of C$11.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.06%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

