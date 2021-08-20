H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HR.UN. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$19.50 target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.68.

Shares of HR.UN opened at C$15.76 on Tuesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.25 and a twelve month high of C$17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.57.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

