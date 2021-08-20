Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.230-$0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.020 EPS.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.82. The company had a trading volume of 57,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,327. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.08. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.73.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

