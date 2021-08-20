Howard W. Robin Sells 11,515 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CEO Howard W. Robin sold 11,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $159,252.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,123 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,621.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NKTR stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

