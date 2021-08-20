Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

TWNK traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,704. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.40.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

