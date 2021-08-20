Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) PT Raised to C$58.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$58.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HCG. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.71.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of HCG stock opened at C$39.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 9.73. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$21.00 and a 1 year high of C$42.23.

In other Home Capital Group news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total transaction of C$59,045.46.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.