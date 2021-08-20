Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HMCBF. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a C$29.47 price objective (down from C$46.00) on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMCBF opened at $30.82 on Monday. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.21.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

