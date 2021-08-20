Hochschild Mining’s (HCHDF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HCHDF. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCHDF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. 3,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.03. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.