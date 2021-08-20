HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 9,177 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,177 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 412.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,494 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 138,042 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 32,645 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,430,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.0% in the first quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDSI opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $338.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $5.22.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 31.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BDSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

