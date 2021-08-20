HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 126 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.3% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Public Storage by 15.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $322.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.01. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $197.06 and a 12 month high of $323.71.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.91.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.