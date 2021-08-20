HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $295,000 Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $62.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

