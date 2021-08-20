HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 886 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,143,000 after buying an additional 1,675,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after buying an additional 1,377,015 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after buying an additional 612,811 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 177.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 838,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,052,000 after buying an additional 535,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,512,000 after buying an additional 424,658 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV opened at $317.89 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VEEV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.39.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,755 in the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

