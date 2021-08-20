HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3,157.1% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,876,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total value of $102,830.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,515,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,579,208. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QRVO opened at $180.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.03 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on QRVO. Barclays lifted their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.68.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

