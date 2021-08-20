HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 70.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $846,152,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $495,884,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Twitter by 33.3% during the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $445,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 101.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $330,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $239,153,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $62.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.02 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $418,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $933,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,888 shares of company stock valued at $5,355,643. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TWTR. Truist upped their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. OTR Global upgraded Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, decreased their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

