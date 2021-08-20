HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Sees Large Volume Increase

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 91,881 shares.The stock last traded at $8.90 and had previously closed at $10.55.

HPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). HighPeak Energy had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth $1,526,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $982,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

