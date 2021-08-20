Highland Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $106.14 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.