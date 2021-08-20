High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HLF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

HLF opened at C$13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.05. High Liner Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$7.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.13. The firm has a market cap of C$443.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.38.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$308.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$305.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that High Liner Foods will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$93,150. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $659,233.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

