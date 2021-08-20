High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HLF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.
HLF opened at C$13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.05. High Liner Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$7.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.13. The firm has a market cap of C$443.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.38.
In other news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$93,150. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $659,233.
About High Liner Foods
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
