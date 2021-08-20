HeroNode (HER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $253,539.06

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. HeroNode has a total market cap of $253,539.06 and approximately $32.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HeroNode coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00058478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00015075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $416.59 or 0.00858887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00109467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00048366 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode (CRYPTO:HER) is a coin. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node . The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode Coin Trading

