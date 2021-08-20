Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $522.70 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will post $522.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Herc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $497.00 million to $548.40 million. Herc posted sales of $456.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Herc.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRI shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Herc stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.87. 5,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Herc has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $135.63.

In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Herc during the first quarter worth about $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth about $81,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Herc by 19.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Herc by 109.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herc (HRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.