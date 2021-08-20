Herald Y. Chen Acquires 25,000 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CFO Herald Y. Chen purchased 25,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE APP opened at $67.10 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $90.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.85.
AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
