Herald Y. Chen Acquires 25,000 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CFO Herald Y. Chen purchased 25,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE APP opened at $67.10 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $90.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.85.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.